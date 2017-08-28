Death investigation underway in Pike Road - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

breaking

Death investigation underway in Pike Road

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in Pike Road.

Maj. Jon Briggs confirms that the investigation is ongoing in Stone Park and investigators are on scene collecting evidence.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly