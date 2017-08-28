Death of Pike Road 5th-grader under investigation

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.
WAFB's Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group "Cajun Navy 2016." The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.
A death investigation involving a juvenile is underway in Pike Road.
The Prattville Police Department is asking the public's help in the search for four suspects wanted for the unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
