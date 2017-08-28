Death of Pike Road 5th-grader under investigation

A death investigation involving a juvenile is underway in Pike Road. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the child's death but revealed little else about the investigation or the cause of death.

WSFA 12 News confirmed the death investigation was underway Monday night in the Stone Park neighborhood.

Pike Road Superintendent, Dr. Charles Ledbetter confirmed a 5th-grade student in the Pike Road School System died at home Monday night. He added that counselors were in place to comfort students as they grieved the loss of their classmate Tuesday.

Ledbetter said the school will have a long-term plan in place to help students cope with the loss and encouraged parents to open up and listen to their children’s thoughts and concerns about the death of their friend.

Major Jon Briggs with the sheriff’s office said investigators are still working on this case and conducting interviews.

