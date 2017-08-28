Sheriff's office conducting death investigating in Pike Road neighborhood

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s conducting an investigation after a death in Pike Road Monday evening.

According to Maj. Jon Briggs, the death investigation in ongoing in the Stone Park neighborhood. Investigators were on the scene late Monday collecting evidence.

No details including the situation or name of the victim have been released. We have reached out to the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning for more information surrounding the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.