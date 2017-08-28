Sheriff's office conducting death investigating in Pike Road neighborhood

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.More >>
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.More >>
These last few days, we've been able to track Harvey from a safe distance. Our only impact was a positive one, cooler air as a result of increased cloud cover. But...More >>
These last few days, we've been able to track Harvey from a safe distance. Our only impact was a positive one, cooler air as a result of increased cloud cover. But...More >>
Alabama offices of the American Red Cross are working "around the clock" to provide relief to those who have been affected by Harvey.More >>
Alabama offices of the American Red Cross are working "around the clock" to provide relief to those who have been affected by Harvey.More >>