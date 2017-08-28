Biscuits clinch playoff spot for third consecutive year

The Montgomery Biscuits are going to the postseason for the third consecutive season.

The Butter and Blue clinched the North Division Wild Card of the Southern League Playoffs Monday following a 4-0 win over the Mobile Baybears.

The Biscuits (75-58) scored three in the bottom of the sixth, and another in the bottom of the eighth en route to shutting out the Baybaears (62-70). Benton Moss got the nod on the mound tossing six innings of shutout ball allowing six hits and striking out five opposing hitters.

The scoring was opened when Justin Williams connected on home run number 11 for the season, a solo shot to right to get the Biscuits on the board. After a Brett Sullivan single and Nick Ciuffo walk, Brandon Lowe tripled to right, scoring two before the inning ended.

Joe McCarthy walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, bringing in another run.

Though the Biscuits have clinched a playoff spot, the series is not over. The Biscuits and Baybears hit the diamond at Riverwalk Stadium for two more games, Tuesday and Wednesday. These games are the final regular season home games for Montgomery this season.

First pitch Tuesday from Riverwalk is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and the same for Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.