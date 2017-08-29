New Montgomery skate park to open soon

The City of Montgomery is close to opening its new skate park at the new city pool near Gunter Air Force Base.

It's been more than a year since the city tore down the old skate park downtown to make room for a hotel. Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange admits the skate park has not been a top priority for him.

"I challenged the skate community, I said if you want it let’s raise some money and see what we can do about it," said Strange. "Well frankly, nothing really happened. At the same time, we came across that property at Gunter where there’s a pool and a field there, it really makes a natural place."

The new skate park needs a few finishing touches before it opens to the public. Parks &Rec Director Rob Spivery says the city will replace several of the ramp surfaces and clean up the floor of the park.

"I think we'll finish what we have to do by the end of this week," Spivery said. Then the park will get its final layer of surfacing. "Once we get the surface down, we'll allow skaters to come in and skate."

The City is using much of the same materials it saved from the old skate park downtown.

"And so, we’re really not going to have to spend $300,00 to $400,00 like Opelika and Auburn are going to do. We’ll spend 50 to 60,00 to refurbish devices that we have there," said the Mayor.

Spivery hopes to allow skaters in by late September, "Probably 7 a.m. to dark until we get lights installed."

There are also plans to do some landscaping and install a fence around the skate park.

Copyright WSFA 12 News All rights reserved.