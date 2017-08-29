4 suspects caught on video searching vehicles in hotel parking lot

The Prattville Police Department is asking the public's help in the search for four suspects wanted for the unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

On Wednesday around 10:20 p.m., a white Toyota tundra drove into the parking lot of a Prattville hotel. Four suspects exited the truck and started pulling on vehicle door handles. Surveillance video captured the suspects going into an unlocked Ford F-350 in the back-parking lot. Suspects managed to steal unspecified items from the truck, according to police.

The suspects searched an entire parking lot in less than seven minutes and even continued to walk the lot when a patron of the hotel parked into a parking space.

If you can identify or know the whereabouts of these suspects, please call the Prattville Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

