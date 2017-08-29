Air Force cyberspace security conference enters day 2

Day two of the cyber security conference is underway at the Renaissance Hotel and Spa in Montgomery.

The three-day convention called, A Digital Age Air Force, highlights the importance of the continuing need for private industry partners, decision makers, academics and government professionals.

According to conference officials, last year there were about 3,000 attendees and more than 100 IT and cyber vendors.

Reporter Bryan Henry is at this conference and will have the latest on attendance and what’s being learned coming up on air, online and on our news app.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.