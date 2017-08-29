Eric: Harvey will hassle Alabama in coming days

These last few days, we've been able to track Harvey from a safe distance. Our only impact was a positive one, cooler air as a result of increased cloud cover. But stubborn Harvey is about to be scooped up northward, pulling Gulf moisture back into Alabama. This will set the stage for several days of enhanced rain coverage that could result in heavy rain at times. Not to be ignored, there is a non-zero tornado threat that will come with any tropical rain bands that try to get a little frisky.

TODAY: Harvey remains a Tropical Storm this morning offshore the TX/LA coast. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph, but this is likely a moot point. Additional strengthening of any consequence is unlikely with unfavorable environmental conditions and a lack of an inner core. Harvey won't have enough time over open water, anyway. A third landfall is expected to occur near the TX/LA border early tomorrow morning. Harvey will then track northeast along the Mississippi River and into the Tennessee Valley by the start of the weekend.

This places Alabama well east of the "center", which at first glance might make you think we'll be spared impacts. Quite the contrary. Landfalling tropical storms typically have the greatest impacts felt along and EAST of the center. We're east. We're fighting dry air right now, but our atmosphere will steadily moisten up as a tropical connection re-establishes itself across the area. Expect off/on showers to materialize later today and into tonight, getting progressively heavier as the dry air is scoured out. Scattered thunderstorms will develop along the Alabama coast to our southwest and will pose a heavier rain threat at times. Today's highs will be limited once again with many areas staying in the middle 80s.

NEXT FEW DAYS: Now under a more direct influence of Harvey, our weather becomes much more interesting tonight through Friday. Tropical bands of heavy rainfall will develop and lift northward at times through the next several days. These bands will be relatively narrow but will set the stage for pockets of heavier downpours. Should these bands fail to move quickly, localized flooding could become an issue, particularly across southwest Alabama.

Rainfall totals will be highly variable as a result of the banded nature of downpours. Some locations could see rainfall in the 2-4" range by Friday. Cities like Mobile could be closer to 6". We have increased overall rain chances for tonight through Friday as a result. Understand, it won't rain all day. But some get more than others as we track individual bands.

TORNADO THREAT: Tropical Storms, while much weaker than their hurricane counterparts, are notorious for producing brief tornadoes. The low-level shear of Harvey provides an environment supportive of rotating updrafts. Should enough instability be realized with storms embedded within the tropical rain bands, brief tornadoes will be possible. It appears the greatest risk for this will occur across both south & west Alabama. But our entire viewing area will feature a non-zero threat. While low-end, this will be an extended risk that could run all the way through Friday.

Tropical tornadoes tend to occur quickly and remain weak. But that makes lead time often difficult & even a weak tornado can cause big problems, so be alert.

Many questions still exist with regard to the upcoming weekend forecast. The GFS maintains a wet picture, at least through Saturday. The Euro differs, suggesting drier air returns. Both models have performed less than ideally with Harvey at times over the last week, so I don't really have a personal preference as to which I buy into more. The odds are that rain chances will be declining by the weekend, but to what extent remains to be seen.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.