Liger's Bakery owner breathing on own, talking

The owner of Montgomery’s oldest bakery is breathing on his own and talking, according to family friends.

Donnie Davis, the owner of Liger’s Bakery on McGhee Road was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Alabama 110 on Aug. 23. Davis was left seriously injured and fighting for his life.

Following numerous surgeries, Davis was taken off sedation on Sunday. Doctors also were able to remove the tube from his throat, according to Donnie Turner, a family friend of Davis.

Turner says Davis is talking and does remember some of what happened to him.

A fund has been set up at Max Federal Credit Union for those who would like to offer support to the Davis family. The fund, which is called the Marler Road Church of Christ Benevolence Fund, will go to help support the family with medical costs and healing.

Those who would like to contribute to the fund can drop off a donation to any branch of Max.

