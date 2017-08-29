Editorial: WSFA 12 News Hurricane relief effort

Thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and you may be wondering how you can help.

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross to hold a relief drive tomorrow Wednesday, August 30th.

We will be opening up our phone lines to take monetary donations tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The phone number will be given out on our website and on air when the lines open. Donations can be made with a check or credit and debit cards.

The Red Cross is helping to shelter and feed victims and provide them with clean-up kits, food, clothing and other needs.

Local Red Cross volunteers have already been dispatched to help the relief efforts. The volunteers left in emergency response vehicles Monday morning and are helping distribute food and water to victims.

This is a time when we all come together and let those suffering in Texas and Louisiana know that the people in the River Region and Southern Alabama are here for them in this time of need. Thank you in advance for your great kindness and generosity.

