1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation after an early morning shooting in the 3600 block of Wilmington Road.

Investigators could confirm the male victim, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 1:50 a.m.

No other details have been made available.

