AL community steamed over years of train track blockages

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and you may be wondering how you can help.More >>
Nearly one in three Americans will experience a painful and debilitating outbreak of shingles. It's a rash caused by the same virus responsible for chickenpox. There is a vaccine. It's usually given at 60 years of age or older.More >>
Several injuries have been reported in a crash involving two to three cars on Interstate 65.More >>
The trains that run on that track have a tendency to stop for hours at a time, keeping the residents from being able to pass. Residents say this issue occurs multiple times a month...More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Hundreds of people called in to a recent 12 News Defenders phone bank, which focused on scams in Alabama. Click here for links to the various services and organizations mentioned.More >>
Opelika residents have reported scam attempts being made on behalf of Opelika Power Services, and now the company is stepping in to put an end to the trickery.More >>
If you’ve used the chip in your debit card to check out at a store, you may notice it takes a few extra seconds to go through. But it’s definitely worth the wait! The technology happening inside the machine is helping shield you from hackers.More >>
U.S.AmeriBancorp, a bank that serves Florida and Alabama residents, has been bought by Valley National Bancorp.More >>
http://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-watch-network/More >>
Alabama is one of seven states that allows religious child care centers to operate without license. A bill that would have ended the religious exemption for such facilities failed to pass the legislature. That means close to half of child care centers in Alabama remain uninspected by state officials for basic health and safety standards.More >>
