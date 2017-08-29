Ivey yet to formally enter governor's race despite big contribution

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey may not have officially announced if she's running to keep her position in 2018, but she's already taken in a major campaign contribution.

State records show Ivey received a $50,000 campaign contribution from Jimmy Rane, also known as “The Yella Fella” for a potential campaign. But there is no official campaign from the governor yet.

“We are seriously considering it and taking the steps to be successful,” Ivey said.

However, all signs are pointing to the state's second female governor throwing her hat into the ring for a full term. She filed the necessary paperwork Friday to run in 2018. She's also spent the last month crisscrossing the state, talking policy.

Tuesday, she was at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Baxter International in Opelika and used the opportunity to tout job growth under her administration.

“I’m busy governing, I’m trying to be a good governor and tend to the business of state,” Ivey explained.

And if the signs are correct, it’s the same job she will hope to have for the next four years.

