Consumer Reports: Who should get the shingles vaccine early

The new phones are expected to be larger and pricier, with new features including an edge-to-edge display and facial-recognition technology.

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.

Hurricane Harvey barrles for Texas, where more than one-third of the U.S. oil refining capacity is located. (Source: CNN)

Nearly one in three Americans will experience a painful and debilitating outbreak of shingles. It's a rash caused by the same virus responsible for chickenpox. There is a vaccine. It's usually given at 60 years of age or older.

In some instances, if you are between 50 and 59, you could consider asking your doctor about getting the vaccine earlier.

Reading specialist Laura Rice had shingles as a young adult and says the experience was a nightmare.

"You're like couldn't resist itching it and then it hurt so much, it hurt like twice as much, you were like oh why did I do that?" she recalled.

"If you've had chickenpox as a kid, the virus can lie dormant for years," stated Dr. Marvin Lipman. "And then as you get older that virus can break out as a case of shingles."

The vaccine is aimed primarily at the growing number of Baby Boomers over 60 who, due to their age, will suffer disproportionately from shingles. The immune system weakens over time, which means it's harder to fight the virus. Keep in mind the protection of the one-time vaccine lasts only about five years.

Dr. Lipman adds, "So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended use of the vaccine in people over the age of 60. But, under certain circumstances, it is perfectly permissible to use the vaccine in people as young as 50."

For instance, the vaccine can be given earlier than age 60 if there is chronic pain or any other condition that would make it more difficult to tolerate a shingles outbreak and the possible nerve pain that can follow.

Don't assume if you've already had an outbreak, as Laura has, you don't need the vaccine. It's uncommon, but shingles can strike again. Now that she's over 50 Laura's going to ask her doctor about the vaccine.

Check your insurance plan to see if the cost of the shingles vaccine will be covered. In many instances, including under Medicare, it may not be or only partially. Getting the shot at a pharmacy might be somewhat less expensive, though you'll still need a prescription.

