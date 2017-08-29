3 confirmed dead in crash on I-65 SB near Letohatchee

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and you may be wondering how you can help.More >>
Nearly one in three Americans will experience a painful and debilitating outbreak of shingles. It's a rash caused by the same virus responsible for chickenpox. There is a vaccine. It's usually given at 60 years of age or older.More >>
Several injuries have been reported in a crash involving two to three cars on Interstate 65.More >>
