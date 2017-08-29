3 confirmed dead in crash on I-65 SB near Letohatchee

Three people are confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,

Cpl. Jess Thornton said the crash is near exit 148 near Letohatchee in Lowndes County.

ALEA confirmed on Twitter that they are working the crash in that area.

Troopers working a crash on I-65 in Lowndes Co with confirmed fatalities at the 148 mile marker south bound. Avoid the area. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) August 29, 2017

Traffic maps show the crash happened not far from Priester's Pecans.

