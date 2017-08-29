4 dead after crash on I-65 SB near Letohatchee

A fourth person has been confirmed dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cpl. Jess Thornton said the crash happened near exit 148, which is located near Letohatchee in Lowndes County.

ALEA confirmed on Tuesday night on Twitter that they are working the crash in that area.

Troopers working a crash on I-65 in Lowndes Co with confirmed fatalities at the 148 mile marker south bound. Avoid the area. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) August 29, 2017

Traffic maps show the crash happened not far from Priester's Pecans.

All lanes are back open. No other details including the names of the victims have been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.