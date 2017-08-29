4 dead after crash on I-65 SB near Letohatchee - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

A fourth person has been confirmed dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cpl. Jess Thornton said the crash happened near exit 148, which is located near Letohatchee in Lowndes County.

ALEA confirmed on Tuesday night on Twitter that they are working the crash in that area.

Traffic maps show the crash happened not far from Priester's Pecans.

All lanes are back open. No other details including the names of the victims have been released.

