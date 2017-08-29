Fourth death confirmed in crash on I-65 SB near Letohatchee - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fourth death confirmed in crash on I-65 SB near Letohatchee

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

A fourth death has been confirmed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cpl. Jess Thornton said the crash is near exit 148 near Letohatchee in Lowndes County.

ALEA confirmed on Twitter that they are working the crash in that area.

Traffic maps show the crash happened not far from Priester's Pecans.

One southbound lane is now open.

