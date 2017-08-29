Ozark major water main and road project to begin in October

A two-part construction project is underway in the city of Ozark.

The city is working to replace water mains and services, and resurface 21 roads the city agreed needed repairing. The work will start on Dixie Drive.

During the first week in October, crews will move in to begin the road resurfacing project. It's expected to cost about $500,000 and is being paid for through a fuel tax.

Before that work can begin, crews must repair what's under the roads.

"We have four streets that we'll be replacing water mains and we're trying to get that completed ahead of resurfacing," said General Manager Don Halford.

People who live in the area say they're excited to have new pipes laid and new roads.

"I really don't mind because I know it's finally getting fixed correctly. They can make as much noise and mess as they want to," said resident Jennifer Cook.

The mayor says they only have enough money to fix the roads around Dixie Drive this year. It costs more money to move equipment around the city to work on projects. Next year, they'll move to another area to fix problem spots.

WSFA 12 News is working to get a final list of all the roads on the list for repairs.

In a separate project, there is also work being done to fix water mains on highways 27 and 123. After that work is complete the city will patch the road and ALDOT will come in and resurface the road. That work will be complete by April 2018.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.