AL governor urging citizens to pray for, help Harvey victims

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
More than 700 people - and even their pets - are calling Jim McIngvale's two Gallery Furniture stores home for now, until Harvey's floodwaters subside and they can get on with their lives.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.More >>
In recent days, Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized the state's National Guard to aid in relief efforts of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey, and now she is asking Alabamians to take action.More >>
President Donald Trump announced through Twitter a ban on transgender soldiers serving in the military in late July.More >>
