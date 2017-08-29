Local families concerned about loved ones in Harvey's path

Those with loved ones in the path of the areas hardest hit by Harvey are also feeling its impact. People in Alabama who have family in Texas are concerned about their safety.

Looking at pictures of the devastation in Rockport,Texas, Montgomery resident Charlotte Prestridge knows her hometown will never be the same.

"It is just indescribable," said Prestridge.

Prestridge's family members who still live in the small coastal city were able to evacuate before Hurricane Harvey made landfall, but in returning, it's clear the road to recovery is far from over.

"Their houses still exist but there is a lot of damage that will need to be repaired," said Prestridge.

Without simple necessities like power and limited cell service she is concerned about her family's safety.

"I have not idea where we will go from here or what it's going to look like when I go back. It is hard for my children because it is their second home," Prestridge said.

Alabama native Brooke Diehl who lives in Kingwood, a suburb of Houston, says what they are dealing with is something she has never experienced before.

"Our grocery stores have 3-feet to 4-feet of water in them and it is really strange to see cops riding around on boats," said Diehl.

Although her home remains untouched by flood water and she still has power, with closed several major highways they are stuck until the water recedes.

"It has been really tough cause we feel helpless," Diehl said.

As they wait for what's next they are doing what they can to help others.

"My husband and our friend were in waist-deep water for seven hours today trying to help get people out of their homes," said Diehl.

The state of Alabama is sending help to those effected. Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized the Alabama National Guard to assist in Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts and has authorized Alabama Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to send a total of four helicopters.

