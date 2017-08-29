Publix makes $150k donation to area Food Bank

Publix Supermarkets is making a donation to the Montgomery Area Food Bank that is one of the largest the food bank has ever received.

The donation of $150,000 will help kick-off Hunger Action Month happening in September. A campaign focused on raising awareness on social media. Todd Jones, the CEO of Publix believes the food bank is a great partner for the grocery chain.

"The Montgomery Area Food Bank is just another one of those great partners that is serving hundreds of thousands of people in need and we are just very fortunate to be part of that with them today," Jones said.

Montgomery Area Food Bank CEO Richard Deem says the donation will go to not just one, but a number of programs.

"We have a school pantry program where we’re actually in the public schools. We have mobile pantries, we have senior supplements, so we have a number of programs that we’re always looking for funding for. This will go to help a number of those,” said Deem.

To date Publix has raised a total of $5 million for food banks around the Southeast to alleviate hunger.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.