Burger King offering Whopper Severance plan

If you've ever been fired from a job, Burger King is offering a "Whopper Severance" plan.



Wednesday through Friday, Burger King will offer a free Whopper to the first 2,500 people who publicly confess on Linkedin that they were fired. The first 100 people who participate can get a 30 minute session with online career resource The Muse.

Entry details and official rules can be found at this website.

Linkedin officials say the company was not involved in Burger King's Whopper Severance offer.

