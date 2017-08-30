I-85 NB in Montgomery clear after morning delays - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

I-85 NB in Montgomery clear after morning delays

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery are clear after two separate crashes Wednesday morning. 

According to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the first crash happened near the Ann Street overpass. The second appeared to have happened right past the Perry Hill overpass. 

We are working to get the latest details about these crashes.

