First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of possible flooding, tornadoes

The WSFA Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day ahead of the potential strong storms from Wednesday through Friday.

The WSFA First Alert Weather Team wants to give you advance notice when we see conditions that could be dangerous or life-threatening. That's the driving focus behind a WSFA First Alert Weather Day. Click here to read why our meteorologists issue a First Alert Weather Day.

Tropical Storm Harvey has made its final landfall along the coast of Louisiana but the weather story is far from over. Copious amounts of Gulf moisture will stream inland into Alabama, resulting in waves of heavy rainfall. While there doesn't appear to be much of a tornado concern this morning, that may change later today. This will set the stage for a multi-day period where residents of Alabama will need to stay weather aware.

THIS MORNING: An axis of very heavy rainfall extends from the coast of Alabama/Florida inland toward the Montgomery area. Rain in Montgomery will become increasingly heavy by mid morning, resulting in near 100 percent rain chances for the area. Your morning commute WILL be affected by rain & we've already seen a few accidents likely as a result.

As the rain axis evolves, we'll need to monitor just how much it's able to move west to east into the afternoon. It that plume fails to budge much, a corridor of very heavy rain totals will be possible as downpours train over the same area.

Futureview is trying to signal this possibility, suggesting flooding could develop along the I-65 corridor where the axis remains stagnant. This will be something we'll need to monitor closely.

Closer to the coast, higher instability has resulted in more intense thunderstorms that have exhibited rotation at times. There is a tornado threat for Mobile & Baldwin counties of Alabama this morning, but I'm hopeful the more stable air mass into our viewing area will keep any rotating storms at bay as they enter our counties from the south.

By the afternoon, it's possible our lack of instability will no longer be a limiting factor. Isolated brief, spin-up tornadoes will be possible, mainly west of I-65. This threat looks rather low, but it isn't zero. I'd encourage you to have reliable ways of receiving weather warnings should tornado warnings pop up.

THURSDAY: Models suggest bands of storms become more scattered in nature tomorrow with a dry slot working in. Breaks in the overcast would contribute to higher instability materializing, presenting a continued risk for tornadoes. The forecast track of Harvey has shifted slightly eastward since yesterday, placing Alabama in closer proximity to the wind field that will generate the shear necessary for storms to rotate.

Our entire viewing area would stand a low, but non-zero chance at spin up tornadoes. But the greatest risk would continue to favor areas generally west of I-65. Tornadoes in association with tropical systems tend to be short-lived and weak. But it presents an issue in offering sufficient lead time for warnings as they spin up quickly. Remember, even weak tornadoes can cause big problems. We'll need to monitor rainfall totals from today's soaking. Should a few areas get into flooding issues, any additional heavy rain tomorrow would make those issues worse.

FRIDAY: As Harvey pulls northeast, it effects will start to wane. It remains unclear whether a lingering flood/tornado threat will persist through early Friday. It's a possibility, but I think the overall threat is starting to decline. Scattered storms will still develop but favor eastern Alabama as the west side starts to dry out some.

We'll maintain at least some threat through early Friday and will amend if necessary. Rain chances continue to decline into the weekend, offering a drier look that will spill over into early next week.

