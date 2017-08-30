How to donate towards Hurricane Harvey relief funds

Thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and you may be wondering how you can help.

WSFA is teaming up with the American Red Cross to hold a relief drive on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning at 11 a.m., viewers can call to make monetary donations. The number will be given out when phones lines open at 11 a.m.

Several other organizations across central and south Alabama are taking in both monetary and physical donations:

You can donate to The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions on their website or by sending a check in the mail. Officials ask that you please put Hurricane Relief in the memo line and that checks are made out to:

Alabama Baptist State Board of Mission

Hurricane Harvey Relief. P.O. Box 11870

Montgomery, Alabama 36111.

Church of the Highlands has set up a process for giving on their website. According to their Facebook page, you can designate an offering through the church by clicking on the Hurrican Harvey Relief button on the website. You can also give through the Association of Related Churches.

Frazier United Methodist Church says it will be collecting donations for United Methodist Committee for Relief (UMCOR) through the coming weeks. They will also be looking to send a mission team during the recovery stage. For questions please contact, Rev. Brandon Dasinger.

Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention, Inc. is asking churches and residents to send donations to:

ASMBC Disaster Relief

P.O Box 2791

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey listed a number of national and Texas VOAD services where Alabamians can make donations. Some of those listed organizations are:

The governor’s office also provided a link to other Texas organizations that are accepting donations.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.