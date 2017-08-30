Autauga County Sheriff's Office warning public of scam

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of phone scam happening across the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, there has been an individual identifying themselves as a sergeant from the sheriff’s office. The caller tells the victim that there is a warrant out for their arrest. They then instruct the victim to purchase a green dot card from Wal-Mart and give the number to them.

The sheriff’s office wants the public to understand that this is a scam and to not purchase these cards or any other type of pre-paid card.

