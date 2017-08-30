Auburn player asks for prayers for flooded hometown in Texas

Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur, Texas flooded while being used as an evacuation center Wednesday. (Souce: NBC)

Auburn running back Kam Martin tweeted Wednesday morning asking for prayers for his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.

Pray for my City Port Arthur Texas https://t.co/hCjlHA4UzH — Kam Martin 6 (@TeamKamMartin) August 30, 2017

Port Arthur and Beaumont are about 100 miles east of Houston and both cities were hit by flash flooding from Harvey.

The flood victims in Port Arthur couldn't seem to catch a break. After evacuating their flooded homes, they are were faced with flooding inside the Bob Bowers Civic Center, which was being used as an evacuation center. A woman who shot video of the flooded shelter said she saw a snake in the water.

Officials planned to close the center and move the evacuees to another location.

Auburn players Darius James and Spencer Nigh are also from Texas, along with Gus Malzahn's in-laws.

