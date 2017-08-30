Broken bottle robbery suspect sought by Montgomery police

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a man who committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle.

The unidentified suspect walked into a convenience store in the 4200 block of Atlanta Highway, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said after breaking the bottle, the man demanded money from the clerk then fled the scene on foot toward the rear of the business.

If you can identify the suspect, please call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

