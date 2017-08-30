Broken bottle robbery suspect turns self in to Montgomery police

The suspect who police say committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle at a Montgomery convenience store has turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers segment featuring him.

CrimeStoppers has since identified the man as Derrick Saffold.

Saffold is said to have walked into a convenience store in the 4200 block of Atlanta Highway, early Sunday morning where he broke a bottle, demanded money from the clerk, then fled the scene on foot.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.