Alabama colleges answering call from Univ. of Houston basketball coach

College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought college and high school coaches and athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.
On Monday, University of Houston head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson put out a request for coaches around the country to donate gear to help those affected by the storm and floods.
#HoustonStrong #ForTheCity #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/aAlkkcNqnE— Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) August 28, 2017
Sampson has been busy retweeting all the reactions of organizations preparing to ship out boxes of supplies, including shoes and clothing, some from Alabama.
Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl responded.
Ours is on the way! Hang in there coach!@AuburnTigers @UnderArmour https://t.co/YPnWB2ZTwP— Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) August 29, 2017
We've got packages of men’s and women's footwear and apparel headed your way, @CoachSampsonUH.#HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/9ZgJEoOYJ0— Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) August 30, 2017
The Troy softball team also stepped up to the plate.
Boxed up and headed your way @UHCougarSB ! @Coach_Ves @CoachSampsonUH #houstonstrong pic.twitter.com/6n7nSZtWzg— Troy Softball (@TroyTrojansSB) August 30, 2017
The Tuskegee University Golden Tigers also pounced.
Hey @CoachSampsonUH. Count @MyTUAthletics in! Shirts and sneakers on the way #HurricaneHarvey #HarveyUpdate #hurricanerelief pic.twitter.com/raWw5tpsNI— Tuskegee Athletics (@MyTUAthletics) August 30, 2017
"I just think it is really a blessing to be able to assist those that are in need," head coach Jerry Dunn stated. "Coach Sampson came up with this brilliant idea and I am just pleased that Tuskegee's athletic department is able to lend a helping hand to those suffering through this catastrophic and life threatening event."
