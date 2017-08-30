2 arrested for robberies in Houston County

Two people are facing robbery charges in Houston County, according to department officials.

Dothan Police say, Jonathan Chase German, 28, and Erica Conard, 28, have both been charged with robbery first degree. German also faces another count of robbery first degree for a separate incident which happened in the county.

According to police, the first robbery happened in the 5800 block of West Main Street at the Shell gas station. During an investigation, officials identified German as the suspect.

As investigators were working on the first robbery case, another robbery took place in Houston County on West Main at Bay Springs. Investigators from Dothan exchanged information about the cases with Houston County and the two departments began an intensive search for the German.

Police say German was taken into custody later that day on East Main Street in Dothan. During questioning, investigators learned German’s girlfriend, Conard, was an accomplice during the Dothan robbery.

Conard was also taken into custody and charged, police say.

No other information regarding the robberies has been released at this time.

