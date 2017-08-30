Couple arrested for armed robberies in Houston County

Two people are facing robbery charges in Houston County, according to the Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Dothan police said Jonathan Chase German and Erica Conard, both 28, have been charged with first-degree robbery with German facing a second count for another robbery incident that happened in the county.

According to police, the first robbery happened in the 5800 block of West Main Street at the Shell gas station. The manager of the station told police the suspect came into the store after 11 p.m. on Monday. Surveillance images appear to show German point a gun at the employee, then demand money.

According to the manager, there was only one employee at the store and German got away with around $350 in cash and cigarettes.

With an ongoing investigation into that robbery case, another robbery took place in Houston County on West Main at Bay Springs the next day around 3:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the owner of the store said the suspect shoved a gun into the side of an employee and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. While the employee and customer inside the store were not physically injured, the suspect got away in a Uhaul truck.

Police say German was later taken into custody at a home on East Main Street in Dothan. During questioning, investigators determined Conrad, who is German’s girlfriend, was an accomplice during the Dothan robbery. She was also taken into custody and charged.

According to the sheriff, investigators searched two residences and recovered multiple weapons, including the one used in the robberies. More charges could be filed in the case.

German is being held on a $60,000 bond. No bond has been set for Conrad.

