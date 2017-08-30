River Region disaster team gears up to help hurricane victims

Inside a warehouse in Pine Level, the Alabama Baptist Convention Disaster Relief team is getting ready to head to Texas and Louisiana.

Four trailers, including two shower trailers, will make their way to parts of Texas and Louisiana. More than 100 volunteers are giving up their time to help those who have been left stranded by Hurricane Harvey, now Tropical Storm Harvey.

Heading into a weather-related event is nothing new for this team. Mark Wakefield and Rob Mayes are veterans and they say they know what’s in store; an opportunity to make a difference.

Reporter Bryan Henry spoke with Wakefield and Mayes and has details about the relief team and their journey coming up on air, online and on our app.

