Am I being price gouged? Here's what Alabama law says

You've probably noticed that some prices - most notably gas prices - have increased across Alabama in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and its effect on fuel production in Texas, but are you being gouged?

Here's what we can tell you.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office says the state's price gouging law goes into effect when the governor officially declares a State of Emergency. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey has not made any emergency declaration.

When a declaration of emergency is made, state law prohibits what are called "unconscionable pricing" of items that are for sale or rent.

What constitutes an unconscionable price? Well, state law doesn't specifically say.  However, Marshall's office says a price that is 25 percent or more above the average price in the same area over the last 30 days would make a case for unconscionable pricing unless the increase can be attributed to a reasonable cost.

The penalty for gouging is a fine of up to $1,000 per violation, and those found to have willfully and continuously violated the law may be prohibited from doing business in Alabama.

