Hurricane Harvey causes increase in AL gas prices

With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.

You've probably noticed that some prices - most notably gas prices - have increased across Alabama in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and its effect on fuel production in Texas.

According to AAA Alabama, Thursday's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $2.21, up from $2.16 the day before, about $2.09 a week ago, and $2.03 the same time last month.

"We really sort of knew a day or two before the hurricane hit that it was going to cause an increase in gas prices because of the strength of the hurricane, where it was going to hit land in the Corpus Christie area," said AAA Alabama's Clay Ingram. "We knew that there were oil pumping platforms shutting down, refineries shutting down, evacuating people to safety. So we anticipated at that time a 10 to 15 cents per gallon increase in gas prices as result of the hurricane."

But are you being gouged?

Here's what we can tell you.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office says the state's price gouging law goes into effect when the governor officially declares a State of Emergency. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey has not made any emergency declaration.

When a declaration of emergency is made, state law prohibits what are called "unconscionable pricing" of items that are for sale or rent.

What constitutes an unconscionable price? Well, state law doesn't specifically say. However, Marshall's office says a price that is 25 percent or more above the average price in the same area over the last 30 days would make a case for unconscionable pricing unless the increase can be attributed to a reasonable cost.

The penalty for gouging is a fine of up to $1,000 per violation, and those found to have willfully and continuously violated the law may be prohibited from doing business in Alabama.

Harvey hit a region that's home to some of the nations largest oil refineries. Gulf coast refineries typically produce 5 million barrels of oil per day, nearly one-third of the nations refining capacity. Now, the Department of Energy says 2 million barrels a day are not being processed.

Ingram says there is good news. "Our reserves and our inventories around the country are at a five year high, so we have a pretty good cushion to and to these refinery issues. That’ll be a good and helpful thing to keep our prices a little bit lower."

According to Ingram, drivers play a significant role in determining prices at the pump.

"There’s no need to panic buy, to run out and fill up all your cars and gas cans, no need to do that. In fact, that’s the worst thing we can do. Buying that extra gas will drive our prices up even higher," Ingram explained. "What we need to do is buy as little gas as we can for the next few weeks until these refineries get back to normal operating procedures and then our prices will come back down again. So the less gas we can buy between now and then the lower our prices will stay."

