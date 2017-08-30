Prattville trucking company planning to send help to Texas

John Kolasky, CEO of Cross and Crescent Transportation, decided to pull one of his trucks off of its regular schedule to be filled with donations and sent to Texas.

“I do this every day, so I know how expensive this kind of transportation can be,” Kolasky said. “I know a lot of people want to donate things but don’t know how to get it there, so I wanted to help with that.”

Kolasky said he has been working with FEMA to coordinate an exact location and time for the truck to arrive.

“They’re not letting anyone in until Wednesday,” Kolasky said.

He plans to head to the area next Wednesday night. In the meantime, anyone wishing to make donations can d rop them off at 216 Echlin Blvd. in Prattville until the truck leaves next Wednesday.

In a Facebook post encouraging people to donate, Kolasky stated that the impacted area is in need of bottled water, baby wipes, diapers, pillows, blankets, basic medical supplies, clothing, non perishable foods, body wash, deodorant, tooth paste and tooth brushes.

