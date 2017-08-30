Millbrook American Legion chapter leads statewide effort to take donations to Texas

American Legion Post #133, in Millbrook, will be collecting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey until early next week.

Robert Wilson, a disabled veteran, said he reached out to his fellow American Legion members on Monday with the idea to start collecting donations.

“They fully supported me and my idea, and now we are heading a convoy from Alabama to Texas,” Wilson said.

Wilson said Millbrook-based American Legion members will be collecting donations in the truck they rented in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie on Hwy 14 in Prattville. Volunteers will work in shifts from 2 to 8 p.m. for the rest of the week. Saturday will be the last day the truck will be at this location, and volunteers will be there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wilson said they plan to leave on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and they are working with the American Legion chapter in the Houston area to determine the best time to leave. According to Wilson, the chapters in the northern parts of the state are driving trucks down to meet with Post #133, and the group will pick up trucks along the way in southern parts of the state on their way to Texas.

Anyone hoping to make donations to this cause outside of the hours listed above can bring them to the American Legion location Millbrook at 4980 Main Street. They ask that all used items be washed and clean.

Here is a full list of items requested for the victims:

Water (bottled and purified water for baby bottles)

Gatorade

Ensure, Pedialite, etc.

Non-perishable food - pop-top cans, tuna, crackers, pre-packaged foods, etc

Infant items (powdered formula, baby food, diapers, pull-ups, baby powder, baby lotion, pacifiers, baby wipes, etc.)

Children's items (juice, cookies, small toys and games, gently used shoes and clothes)

Comfort items (blankets, linens, sleeping bags, cots, pillows, etc.)

Hygiene items (towels, wash cloths, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand sanitizer, etc.)

Pet food and supplies (leashes, treats, collars, toys, bowls, etc.)

Toilet paper

Paper towels

First aid items (band-aids, antibiotic ointment, headache/allergy medicine, etc.) NOTE: All items must be new; no prescription medicine

Garbage bags

Paper plates, cups, plastic silverware, etc.

Flashlights, batteries, etc.

Cleaning supplies (bleach, Pine-sol, sponges, gloves, mops, etc.)

School supplies (paper, pencils, book bags, etc.)

Money donations (cash or gas cards)

Any other items that can provide comfort

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.