Falcons game to impact WSFA 12 News programming Thursday evening

WSFA 12 News will air the Atlanta Falcons pre-season game against the Jaguars Wednesday night.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. at the new Mercedes-Benz Staidum in Atlanta.

The game will impact our regularly scheduled programming. WSFA 12 News at 6, Entertainment Tonight and two episodes of The Wall will be impacted.

We will delay-broadcast the 7 p.m. episode of the The Wall overnight Thursday at 1:07 a.m., preempting Today All-Night and join Harry in progress at 2:07 a.m.

We will delay-broadcast the 8 p.m. episode of The Wall on Sunday night at midnight.

