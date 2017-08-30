Alabama Power sends crews to help restore power in Houston

An Alabama Power team left for Texas Wednesday at dawn with a convoy of boats and equipment to help Houston-based CenterPoint Energy restore power in the city.

The 20 member team is taking two airboats, two Marsh Master track vehicles and jon boats. The employees will coordinate with local CenterPoint Energy crews in the Houston area, who are working to repair the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused to the grid.

Alabama Power's Transmission and Environmental Affairs organizations are supplying the equipment and personnel. Both the team and equipment are expected to arrive in the Houston area from Birmingham and Mobile on Friday.

CenterPoint Energy reported Wednesday morning that it has restored power to more than 713,000 customers since Friday. The Alabama Power team and equipment will help restore power and speed up repairs in still flooded, wet or marshy areas.

