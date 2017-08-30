New security vans provide safe transportation on Auburn University's campus

Classes at Auburn are in full swing and the university is using this as a time to upgrade their campus security. Two security vans are being replaced and running alongside six other vans to provide transportation to teachers and students.

"We have white vans with the yellow flashing light on top that are well marked, and they will give students and employees transportation on campus at night. So they run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week while classes are in session," said Susan McCallister, Auburn University Campus Safety Information and Education Associate Director.

Security vans have been running on Auburn's campus since 2007. During the school year, the vans operate on a door to door basis, picking up students and taking them to their desired location on campus. University officials say about 800 students use the vans each day.

"It's very important to make our students aware of keeping themselves safe, and what services are available to them. Making smart choices for themselves, limiting alcohol intake so that they are aware of their surroundings, utilizing transportation services that are available like the security shuttle," said McCallister.

The vans do not run on official university holidays or evenings of home football games.

For a ride call, 334-844-7400.

