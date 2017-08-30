Hornets coach Brian Jenkins honored to be a part of ASU vs. Tuskegee

ASU Stadium will be packed on Saturday night.

It's the return of a rivalry.

Alabama State versus Tuskegee in the season opener for both squads.

It will be the first time since the 2012 Turkey Day Classic that ASU and Tuskegee will hit the field.

Alabama State coach Brian Jenkins holding his game week press conference on Wednesday.

He says the Hornets had a great fall camp. The players challenged each other and stayed focused.

Jenkins is also thrilled to be a part of this historic rivalry.

"First, I'm honored to coach in this game, because it's such an historic game. I've heard about it when I was a young lad. I had a chance to attend it once or twice when I was young. Now I have a chance to coach in it. It's just exciting. I keep telling our guys. Enjoy this moment man," said Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins.

Jenkins is also looking forward to sharing the same field as Tuskegee coach Willie Slater.

"I get a chance to coach against a guy that I think is a coaching legend. Has done tremendous things down there at Tuskegee. I'm just excited about it. I'm very humbled at the opportunity. I look forward to it and just cant want until it gets here," Jenkins stated.

Jenkins has respect for Coach Slater and for the program he brings to ASU on Saturday night.

"They are a tough football team. They know how to win, and that's why they are Tuskegee and where they are. That's one thing I will say. They are a tough football team," stated Jenkins.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at ASU Stadium.

