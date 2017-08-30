Huntingdon ready for season opener against Guilford on Saturday

The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.

It will be the first meeting between the two programs.

The Hawks are coming off back-to-back USA South Athletic Conference Championships but have a lot of new faces on the current roster.

"Obviously there's a lot of unknowns about them. Heck there's a lot of unknowns about us, and we see our guys every day. We have a lot a guys that have not played a whole lot and several guys who will be making their first college start," stated Huntingdon Coach Mike Turk.

The Hawks have won a combined 19 games the past two seasons.

"I feel like we've taken advantage of all our practices and we've improved as camp went on and as we entered school. I think we are ready for the game on Saturday," said defensive back Anthony Wood.

The Hawks and Guilford kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Charles Lee Field.

