Huntingdon ready for season opener against Guilford on Saturday

It may be a new setting at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but playing in big games is nothing new for the Crimson Tide.More >>
It may be a new setting at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but playing in big games is nothing new for the Crimson Tide.More >>
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.More >>
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.More >>
Alabama fans can expect nothing but the best at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.More >>
Alabama fans can expect nothing but the best at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.More >>
A former Alabama Crimson Tide football player honored slain police officers on his feet during his preseason game Saturday night.More >>
A former Alabama Crimson Tide football player honored slain police officers on his feet during his preseason game Saturday night.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
Auburn running back Kam Martin tweeted Wednesday morning asking for prayers for his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.More >>
Auburn running back Kam Martin tweeted Wednesday morning asking for prayers for his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.More >>
Gus Malzahn led Auburn's first game week press conference of the 2017 season ahead of the Georgia Southern game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.More >>
Gus Malzahn led Auburn's first game week press conference of the 2017 season ahead of the Georgia Southern game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.More >>
Now, just weeks after signing a contract extension, Myers has announced his retirement.More >>
Now, just weeks after signing a contract extension, Myers has announced his retirement.More >>
Former Auburn quarterback and "Last Chance U" alumnus John Franklin III is transferring from Auburn University.More >>
Former Auburn quarterback and "Last Chance U" alumnus John Franklin III is transferring from Auburn University.More >>
The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.More >>
The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
The Troy Trojans will open up the 2017 football season against Boise State on Sept. 2.More >>
The Troy Trojans will open up the 2017 football season against Boise State on Sept. 2.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles (1-0) opened its 2017 football season in style with a convincing 63-8 win over Kentucky Christian (0-1) Saturday.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles (1-0) opened its 2017 football season in style with a convincing 63-8 win over Kentucky Christian (0-1) Saturday.More >>
The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.More >>
The 2017 season gets underway for the Huntingdon Hawks when they welcome in Guilford College on Saturday.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
College sports are all about rivalries, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought several coaches and university athletic departments together in an effort to help Houston residents.More >>
Auburn running back Kam Martin tweeted Wednesday morning asking for prayers for his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.More >>
Auburn running back Kam Martin tweeted Wednesday morning asking for prayers for his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.More >>
Gus Malzahn led Auburn's first game week press conference of the 2017 season ahead of the Georgia Southern game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.More >>
Gus Malzahn led Auburn's first game week press conference of the 2017 season ahead of the Georgia Southern game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are going to the postseason for the third consecutive season.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are going to the postseason for the third consecutive season.More >>
The Troy Trojans will open up the 2017 football season against Boise State on Sept. 2.More >>
The Troy Trojans will open up the 2017 football season against Boise State on Sept. 2.More >>
On Monday, August 28, ESPN reported LSU's opening game against BYU will be played in New Orleans in the Superdome on Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
On Monday, August 28, ESPN reported LSU's opening game against BYU will be played in New Orleans in the Superdome on Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 p.m.More >>