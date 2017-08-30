Volunteer museum guides needed at Museum of Alabama

The Alabama Department of Archives and History is seeking volunteer museum guides to lead tours at the Museum of Alabama from the fall 2017 to spring 2018 season.

Training for prospective museum guides will be held on Sept. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the ADAH.

The ADAH is seeking volunteers guides that are good communicators, work well with people of all ages and express an interest in teaching others. Physical requirements include the ability to stand and walk for a minimum of one hour at a time, climb multiple flights of stairs and lift up to 25 pounds. A background check will be performed on all prospective volunteers.

The museum is located in downtown Montgomery, across the street from the State Capitol. The archives and museum are open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Registration for volunteers can be found at www.archives.alabama.gov.

