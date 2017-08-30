Dothan police searching for armed suspect after hotel robbery

The Dothan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a hotel.

According to police, a man walked into the lobby of the Clarion Inn on Ross Clark Circle with a sawed-off shot gun.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are searching for a man in his 30s or 40s. A detailed description wasn't immediately available.

