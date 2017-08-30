Appeal bond granted in high-profile Autauga County manslaughter conviction

Autauga County Judge Sibley Reynolds granted a $400,000 appeal bond for Vegas Contorno, the woman recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court has set execution dates for two death row inmates.More >>
A total of three people are facing robbery charges in Houston County, according to the Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The suspect who police say committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle at a Montgomery convenience store has turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers segment featuring him.More >>
The Prattville Police Department is asking the public's help in the search for four suspects wanted for the unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation after an early morning shooting in the 3600 block of Wilmington Road.More >>
The City of Montgomery is reporting a decrease in five of the nine categories of crime monitored by the police force.More >>
Auburn police arrested an 18-year-old as well as a 16-year-old juvenile Sunday in connection to robberies that occurred over the weekend.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened two separate homicide investigations after victims in an assault on Aug. 16 and a shooting on Aug. 18 died from their injuries.More >>
A Montgomery man and woman arrested in mid-August on child abuse charges have been indicted, according to court documents.More >>
