Appeal bond granted in high-profile Autauga County manslaughter conviction

Autauga County Judge Sibley Reynolds granted a $400,000 appeal bond for Vegas Contorno, the woman recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction.

A condition of the appeal bond would force Contorno to wear an ankle monitor and to restrict out-of-state travel.

Reynolds handed down the maximum sentence of 20 years to Contorno. She was convicted by an Autauga County jury in July of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Remington Foradori.

The state requested a $750,000 appeal bond for Contorno, but the defense reminded the court Contorno’s bond for her initial arrest was only $250,000.

Contorno was charged with murder following the fatal stabbing on August 7, 2015. The jury opted to convict her on a lesser-included charge of manslaughter, which is a class “B” felony.

According to online court documents, Contorno is still in custody.

