Editorial: WSFA May Go Away on Direct TV

In one day, local Direct TV viewers may experience what millions of other subscribers across the country already have…and lose access to their favorite news, weather, and programming.

Our parent company, Raycom Media, has been working hard to reach an agreement to keep WSFA on Direct TV ’s lineup, but time is running out and they have refused to come to a fair agreement to continue carrying us.

It’s unfortunate…but it has happened before. Since 2015… Direct TV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times …leaving millions of their customers in the dark.

If it happens here, it means you could miss American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent, Notre Dame vs Georgia, NFL on NBC a host of other great shows and of course WSFA News.

This matter is very important to us. YOU are very important to us. And we’re committed to continue working to reach an agreement without any interruption.

The deadline is 11:59pm, tomorrow, August 31st. Please go to our local commitment dot com for more information and learn how you can support keeping WSFA on the air.

And remember you always have choices: WSFA is broadcast free over the air, streamed for free LIVE at www.wsfa.com, on our free news and weather apps, on Roku (Roku and Amazon Fire and also available through other local providers).

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.