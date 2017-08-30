September recognized as Chiari Malformation Awareness Month in Montgomery

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange has issued a proclamation to help fight against the rare brain disorder Chiari.

John Harper has endured effects from Chiari since he was a child. Harper says that for years he suffered from dizziness, headaches and even had trouble with simply standing. After being misdiagnosed for years, a local doctor was able to identify the rare disorder.

Strange signed a proclamation Wednesday making September Chiari Malformation Awareness Month in Montgomery.

Both Tuskegee and Birmingham will sponsor walks in September that will raise money for the rare brain disorder.

