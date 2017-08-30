Josh: Wet, stormy night continues

ALABAMA NOW: A long line of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue to sweep through east Alabama through midnight...within this band, there will be areas of heavy rain, thunder and lightning. And, with sufficient wind shear, we've noticed a few rotating storms, too. But, so far, no additional tornado warnings have been issued since the Tornado Warning for Crenshaw County was issued in the 5pm hour...

THROUGH SUNRISE: Much of the area will see a brief lull in the rain and storms through 11pm; afterward, however, storms currently over Florida and the northern Gulf of Mexico will march northward into south Alabama. These storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, isolated tornadoes and some localized flooding. Overall, the severe weather risk is low, but it's not quite zero.

MORE STORMS THURSDAY? As the remnant circulation associated with Harvey moves to our northwest, we'll remain on the "juicy" southeast side of the system. This means we'll still see more of these spiral bands spin their way across the state. Each band will be capable of producing a few intense storm cores, one or two of which could produce a quick tornado. And, if the bands orient themselves in just the right direction, they could produce localized flooding, too.

More throughout the night...

?Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist