Walmart commits to raising $2 million for Harvey victims

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed themselves to raising $20 million in an effort to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Customer donations will be matched 2-to-1 with up to $10 million supporting the American Red Cross disaster relief. Additional donations will be made to Salvation Army, Feeding America, the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund as well as various other shelters and cleanup organizations.

Donations can be made at Walmart and Sam’s club stores along with their websites.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.