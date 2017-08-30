New details in Tuesday's fatal crash on I-65 in Lowndes County

Four people, including two children, were killed Tuesday evening in a three-vehicle crash in Lowndes County.

The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. on Interstate 65. According to Alabama State Troopers, Demilo Graves, 26, of Slidell, Louisiana, died when the 1997 Ford Explorer he was driving hit a bridge rail before hitting a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe in the northbound lanes of I-65. The Ford then crossed the median and collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu at the 148.1 mile marker southbound, about seven miles north of Fort Deposit.

Three passengers in the Ford were killed: Amber Horner, 28, a three-year-old, and a four-year-old, all from Esther, Florida. A toddler under the age of two was the only survivor in the Ford and was taken to Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.

The four people who died were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The adult occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

The crash is still under investigation, but troopers say the preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.